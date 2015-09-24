Italy prosecutors launch preliminary probe into VW cars

TURIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have opened a preliminary probe to check whether emissions data from Volkswagen cars circulating in Italy had been manipulated, a judicial source said on Thursday.

The probe was launched by the prosecutor’s office in Turin, northern Italy.

Volkswagen has said 11 million of its diesel cars around the world could be implicated after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed VW had been using software to mask pollutants. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio)