Italy's Grillo says will only support 5-Star government

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Populist leader Beppe Grillo said on Thursday his party would refuse to support a vote of confidence in any government not led by his 5-Star movement, dimming prospects for the formation of a new administration after deadlocked elections.

“Five-Star will not give a vote of confidence to a political or pseudo-technical government... 5-Star will instead vote for any laws that are a part of our programme,” the former comic wrote on his blog after the movement asked President Giorgio Napolitano to be allowed to form a government.

A majority vote of confidence in parliament is required for any government to form.