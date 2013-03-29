FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's 5-Star Movement rejects deal with other parties
March 29, 2013

Italy's 5-Star Movement rejects deal with other parties

ROME, March 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Friday that it would not give a confidence vote to any government led by other politicians or technocrats like outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti.

“We repeat our determination not to give a confidence vote to political or pseudo-technocrat governments,” Vito Crimi, head of the 5-Star Movement’s senators, told reporters after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano.

Crimi said his movement would only support a government that it led. However he said the group would be ready to vote for individual measures that it supported, including a reform of the widely criticised electoral law.

