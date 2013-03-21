FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy banking group says new govt needed for urgent reform
March 21, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Italy banking group says new govt needed for urgent reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian banking association ABI said on Thursday an authoritative new government was needed to implement urgent reforms, as parties struggled to form an administration after a deadlocked election.

ABI said Italy had “two great interconnected emergencies”: an urgent need to reform its institutions, and an economy in need of reforms to cut debt and restart growth.

“We need an authoritative government that can operate efficiently on both,” the banking group said in a statement.

No party won a majority in both houses of parliament in an election in February and groups are still negotiating on how to form a government to address Italy’s heavily indebted economy, the most sluggish in the European Union for well over a decade.

