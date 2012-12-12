FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlusconi offers to support Monti as candidate for premier
December 12, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Berlusconi offers to support Monti as candidate for premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday he would withdraw as a candidate in Italy’s coming election if outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti ran as the head of a “moderate” coalition.

Berlusconi said in public remarks in Rome that he was willing to withdraw his candidacy if Monti agreed to lead a centre-right grouping. Monti, who announced his resignation at the weekend following Berlusconi’s declared candidacy, has not made up his mind on whether he will run in the election.

“I proposed to Monti to be the candidate as leader for the moderate centre and he said he didn’t want to. If his position changes, I would have no problem to step back... I have no personal ambitions,” Berlusconi said.

