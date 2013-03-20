FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Berlusconi calls for cross-party alliance
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Berlusconi calls for cross-party alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 20 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday the only viable new government would be a cross-party alliance between his centre-right coalition and the centre-left bloc led by Pier Luigi Bersani.

Speaking as President Giorgio Napolitano began formal consultations with the parties to try to form a government after last month’s election stalemate which gave no party a majority, Berlusconi said Italy needed a “government of national accord”.

However Berlusconi, who is due to meet Napolitano on Thursday, said Bersani appeared to favour an alliance with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of former comic Beppe Grillo.

“We have declared ourselves open to this but Bersani and his supporters keep stubbornly paying court to Grillo and the ‘Grillini’ even though they only keep getting rebuffed,” he told his own Italia 1 television.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.