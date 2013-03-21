FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy centre-left leader urges all parties to back a new govt
March 21, 2013 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

Italy centre-left leader urges all parties to back a new govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani on Thursday appealed to all the parties in parliament to be responsible and back a new government that can pass the reforms the country needs.

After meeting with President Giorgio Napolitano, Bersani said that “all the forces in parliament” should support a government with a programme for “change” presented by the centre-left because “there needs to be a government”.

Asked if this meant he would also welcome the backing of Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right, an option he has so far rejected, he said: “We are appealing to the whole of parliament to support the changes needed.”

