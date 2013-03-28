FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Bersani to inform president Thursday on attempts to form govt
March 28, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Bersani to inform president Thursday on attempts to form govt

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said he would report back to President Giorgio Napolitano on Thursday evening to inform him about his attempts to form a government following last month’s inconclusive election.

Bersani spoke to reporters briefly after completing a week of talks with social groups and parties, and took no questions.

The talks have produced no clear sign of a breakthrough but Luigi Zanda, a senior official in Bersani’s Democratic Party, said on Thursday there was still time to do a deal and appealed to the other parties to be constructive.

