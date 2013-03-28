FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Bersani says unable to form a government
#Market News
March 28, 2013

Italy's Bersani says unable to form a government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani said on Thursday that his attempt to form a government after last month’s inconclusive elections had failed, and President Giorgio Napolitano will now decide what to do.

“I told the president that (my attempt) had not found a solution and at this point the president decided to immediately verify the situation himself,” Bersani told reporters after an hour long meeting with Napolitano.

Bersani had spent the last week consulting with political parties and social groups to try to find a way out of italy’s political impasse.

