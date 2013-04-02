FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Bersani again refuses coalition with centre-right
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Bersani again refuses coalition with centre-right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani restated his refusal to form a grand coalition with the centre-right bloc led by Silvio Berlusconi, saying on Tuesday that a cross-party government would not be credible.

Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party has repeatedly called for the centre-left to form a coalition government with them, but the former prime minister is politically toxic to his traditional rivals.

Bersani said a so-called “governissimo”, with the centre-left, PDL, and the centrist Civic Choice group, “would be in our opinion the wrong solution to the needs of the country”.

He also rejected the centre-right’s call for new elections and to be allowed to pick the next president to succeed President Giorgio Napolitano, whose term ends in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.