Italy senate approves 2013 budget, now passes to lower house
December 20, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Italy senate approves 2013 budget, now passes to lower house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Senate on Thursday approved the 2013 budget bill, which now passes to the lower house, one of the last hurdles before parliament is dissolved and elections are called.

The government called a confidence vote to speed up the bill, which passed with 199 votes in favour and 55 against.

Technocrat premier Mario Monti has said he will resign immediately after final approval of the budget bill, making way for President Giorgio Napolitano to call a general election, most probably on February 24.

