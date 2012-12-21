FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monti wins confidence vote on budget ahead of final approval
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Monti wins confidence vote on budget ahead of final approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s government easily won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on the 2013 budget, clearing the way for final approval of the package later on Friday.

The government called a confidence vote to speed up passage of the bill, which passed with 373 votes in favour and 67 against.

As soon as the budget is approved, technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti will hold a cabinet meeting and then tender his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano, political sources said, paving the way for a national election expected on Feb. 24.

The budget aims to lower Italy’s fiscal gap to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 from a targeted 2.6 percent this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.