Italy centre-left rebuffs coalition deal with Berlusconi

ROME, March 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party on Friday rebuffed former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s offer of a coalition deal to end political deadlock since an election last month.

“It is very difficult to think of a government supported by (Berlusconi‘s) PDL and the Democratic Party (PD). There are too many important issues in PDL policies that are light-years from those of the Democratic Party,” said Luigi Zanda, PD leader in the Senate.

Zanda spoke after Berlusconi insisted a coalition with the centre-left was the only way to end the crisis. President Giorgio Napolitano is holding consultions with the big parties after Bersani failed to find a way out of the deadlock.