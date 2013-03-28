FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy centrist group says little seen from talks with Bersani
March 28, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Italy centrist group says little seen from talks with Bersani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - The centrist group led by outgoing prime minister Mario Monti said on Thursday centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who has been trying to gather support to form a government, had not responded to proposals it had made at a meeting this week.

“Forty eight hours after the meeting with Pier Luigi Bersani, little has been seen from the proposals we made,” the Civic Choice alliance said in a statement, adding to signs that Bersani’s bid to form a government may not succeed.

Bersani is due to report to the Italian president whether he has enough support for form a government on Thursday evening.

