Italy's centre left claims win in lower house-statement
February 25, 2013 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Italy's centre left claims win in lower house-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s centre left said in a statement on Monday it has won the lower house and gathered more votes than its centre-right rival in the Senate in parliamentary elections.

According to official results on the Interior Ministry’s website, the centre left is leading by fewer than 200,000 votes with about 2,000 voting stations left to count. Projections by television channels also gave the centre-left a very narrow lead.

Whoever wins the lower house will automatically be awarded 340 of the 630 seats. The Senate result remains unclear, but projections indicate no party or coalition won a majority of seats, which a government would need to pass legislation.

