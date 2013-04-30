FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Italy PM Letta wins final confidence vote
April 30, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

New Italy PM Letta wins final confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a final parliamentary confidence vote in his new coalition government on Tuesday, bringing to an end the prolonged political crisis since February’s inconclusive election.

With support from the main parties on the right and left and a small centrist bloc, the Senate confidence motion passed easily by 233 to 59. Letta won a similar vote in the lower house of parliament on Monday.

The 46-year-old Letta, a career politician and deputy leader of the centre-left Democratic Party, heads the country’s 64th post-war government. In his inaugural speech, he promised to ease austerity and focus on growth and job creation.

