ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italy will go to the polls in a two-day national election on Feb. 24-25, cabinet announced on Saturday after President Giorgio Napolitano signed a decree formally dissolving parliament.

The election was called after Prime Minister Mario Monti resigned a couple of months ahead of the end of his term, having lost the support of Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party in parliament.