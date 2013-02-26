Dutch Eurogroup chair says Italy must stick to agreements

AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy must bear its part of responsibility for the stability of the euro zone and stick to its agreements with the rest of the currency bloc, Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

“I think and I hope there is a broad understanding that there is also a responsibility for the stability of the euro zone as a whole, and that agreements have to be met,” Dijsselbloem told Dutch broadcaster RTL7.

“Pulling Europe from the economic doldrums requires a stable, political policy, also in Italy.”