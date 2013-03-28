FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Napolitano to assess options after Bersani govt bid fails
March 28, 2013

Italy's Napolitano to assess options after Bersani govt bid fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - President Giorgio Napolitano will assess the political situation after centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani failed to muster enough support to form a government, an official from the president’s office said on Thursday.

Donato Marra, the secretary general of Napolitano’s office in the Quirinale palace said Bersani had reported to the president that his attempt to form a government had not achieved a solution and Napolitano would now look at options himself.

“The president of the Republic has decided to take steps without delay that will allow him personally to ascertain possible developments in the political and institutional situation,” he said.

