Former Italy minister rebels against Berlusconi party orders

ROME, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Italian foreign minister Franco Frattini, a senior member of Silvio Berlusconi’s PDL party, defied orders to abstain in a confidence vote on Thursday, heightening the risk of a breakup of the already deeply divided party.

Speaking in a parliamentary debate ahead of the confidence vote on local government, Frattini, a firm supporter of Prime Minister Mario Monti and an influential moderate, said he could not go along with party orders and would be voting to support the government.

His stance places him at odds with Berlusconi, who launched a bitter attack on Monti late on Wednesday that precipitated his party’s withdrawal of parliamentary support for the technocrat government.