#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Grillo says ready to support laws but not vote for govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Populist leader Beppe Grillo, who won the most votes in Italy’s election, said on Wednesday his 5-Star Movement would support individual measures in parliament but would not give a confidence vote to any government led by traditional parties.

Grillo said on Twitter that 5-Star “will not give any vote of confidence in the (centre left ) Democratic Party (PD) or anybody else but will vote in the chamber for laws which reflect its programme”. The centr-left won the most seats in parliament but is well short of a governing majority.

Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani has put out cautious feelers towards Grillo’s party, which took a huge protest vote in the election. But the 5-Star leader showed him on his blog as “a dead man talking,” suggesting any agreement will be difficult.

