No majority seen in Italy Senate- RAI TV projection
February 25, 2013 / 7:00 PM / in 5 years

No majority seen in Italy Senate- RAI TV projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) - None of the four main groups running in the Italian parliamentary election is likely to win a majority in the Senate, a projection for RAI state TV indicated on Monday.

Italy’s centre-right is seen getting 113 Senate seats, with the centre-left gaining 105, Beppe Grillo’s 5-Star Movement at 63 and Mario Monti’s centrists 20, RAI said.

A coalition or party must win at least 158 of the 315 Senate seats to gain a majority in the upper house, which a government would need to pass legislation.

