Monti declines comment on future, says Italy committed to Europe
December 13, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Monti declines comment on future, says Italy committed to Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Monti urged the next Italian government to continue his reform agenda and declined to comment on Silvio Berlusconi’s announcement that he would withdraw plans to stand in next year’s election if Monti runs for a new term.

Asked about Berlusconi’s remark, Monti, speaking in Brussels, said it was not the time or place to respond and said he was committed to leading the government in the brief time remaining before the 2013 budget is approved and he resigns.

He said that the elections, expected to be called early after his technocrat government lost the support of Berlusconi’s centre-right party in parliament, would produce a government committed to Europe.

“Whatever the result of the Italian elections, there will be a government in Italy in line with the tradition of Italy’s strong support for European integration,” he told reporters.

