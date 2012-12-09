FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barroso says Italy elections must not stop reform drive
December 9, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Barroso says Italy elections must not stop reform drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Early elections in Italy must not call into question the economic reform agenda of Prime Minister Mario Monti because the risk of financial crisis has still not been dispelled, the head of the European Commission said in an interview on Sunday.

“The next elections must not serve as a pretext for putting in doubt how indispensable these measures are,” Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso told business daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published a day after Monti announced that he would resign early.

“The relative calm on the markets does not mean we are out of the crisis,” he said.

