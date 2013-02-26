Just like old times after Italian stalemate

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - For the last couple of weeks we have bemoaned how staggeringly dull synthetic credit markets have been for most of 2013. Well, gripe no more. The first couple of days this week have seen a return of the volatility that has been so prevalent during the sovereign debt crisis these past three years. One could almost describe it as a return to normality.

The source of that volatility, of course, has been the Italian elections. Now over the duration of the crisis, we have always said it would be the voting populace in the periphery that would have the final say on the future of the single currency. And yesterday proved that point very nicely indeed, with voters registering their opposition to austerity.

That disapproval saw the darling of the markets, Mario Monti, registering a paltry 10.6% of the vote in the lower house and just 9.14% in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Berlusconi and stand-up comedian Beppe Grillo polled 29.2% and 25.6% in the Chamber and 30.7% and 23.8% in the Senate. Poll front runner Bersani topped both, albeit marginally, with 29.6% in the Chamber and 31.6% in the Senate.

In the lower house, that was enough for Bersani to take control after benefiting from the majority premium where 54% of seats are allocated to the winning coalition regardless of the victory margin.

In the Senate, though, the results led to a stalemate that may well spark weeks of political uncertainty, and that was more than enough to spark markets into action with a rapid reversal of fortune in both broader credit and the periphery after an astonishing 24 hours in terms of price action.

It is, however, worth putting everything into some sort of perspective. Is this really the end of the world?

No, the real crisis point for Italy came at the end of 2011, when 10yr yields soared above 7% and the curve inverted, making it prohibitively expensive for the country to fund itself.

Despite the price action over the last couple of days, that is patently not the case at the moment. With 2yr yields at just over 2.25% and 10yrs still below 5%, there is no suggestion that Italy will be unable to fund itself in the near term, although tomorrow’s 5 and 10yr BTP auctions will be a stern test of appetite.

Will the hedge fund bond vigilantes return to put pressure on peripheral spreads, as was the case in 2011? No. There will be very little appetite for naked shorts with the backstop bid to end backstop bids in the form of the OMT still hovering in the background.

What we are likely to see is a sustained increase in volatility, with those auctions likely to be the first trigger event. That may well be a good thing, given the market’s complacency over the future of the single currency since the end of July when Draghi promised he would do anything it takes to stabilize the periphery. (Reporting by Adam Parry; Editing by Julian Baker)