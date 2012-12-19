FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy President warns against prolonging political uncertainty
December 19, 2012 / 11:18 AM / 5 years ago

Italy President warns against prolonging political uncertainty

ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano warned against prolonging political uncertainty after Silvio Berlusconi’s party threatened to delay the approval of Italy’s 2013 budget law, a move that could push back elections expected in February.

“Avoiding an extension of this kind of institutional uncertainty is in the interests of the country,” Napolitano said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mario Monti has said he will resign once the budget law is approved. He has delayed an expected announcement on whether he plans to run in next year’s election because of the political wrangling.

