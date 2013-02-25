FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy vote may be blow to Europe, euro- centre-left official
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Italy vote may be blow to Europe, euro- centre-left official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italy faces a period of instability that will hurt Europe and the euro if preliminary projections are confirmed and there is no stable majority in the Senate, a top centre-left official said on Monday.

Most projections have showed the centre-right ahead in key regions needed to control the Senate. Data regarding the lower house, which includes younger voters, have yet to be reported.

Referring to the sum of the votes of Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right bloc and Beppe Grillo’s 5-Star Movement, Enrico Letta, deputy head of the Democratic Party (PD), said: “If these results are confirmed, then 55 to 60 percent of Italian voters have voted brutally against the euro, Europe, (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and Germany.”

“This vote may deal a very heavy blow to Europe,” he said on RAI state television. “This is the beginning of a very complicated week in which a stable government should have been put in place to help guide a forecast exit from the crisis, but instead we may have a totally unstable government.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.