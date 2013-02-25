FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rpt-Markets cheer centre-left lead in Italy exit polls
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Rpt-Markets cheer centre-left lead in Italy exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian shares extended a rally and bonds gained after the first exit polls from a crucial Italian general election showed the pro-reform, centre-left Democratic Party was leading Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative bloc.

Italy’s main FTSE MIB stock market index extended gains and was up 3 percent at 1411 GMT, while the bond yield spread between 10-year Italian and German bonds dipped below 260 basis points, its lowest since the start of February.

“From the polls, it looks like (PD leader Pierluigi) Bersani has got it, even in the Senate (upper house), though there’s a bit of doubt surrounding the outcome in the swing Lombardy region,” said a fund manager at a large Milan investment house.

“The market didn’t want Berlusconi back in the driving seat and the polls are showing the centre-right is coming out a loser. It will be Bersani who decides whether he needs (centrist Prime Minister Mario) Monti or not.” (Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.