Italy/Germany govt bond yield at widest since Dec 10

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The spread between yields on 10-year Italian and German government bonds widened to a maximum since Dec. 10 after inconclusive elections left Italy with no defined majority in parliament, raising concerns of political deadlock.

At 0732 GMT the closely-watched 10-year bond yield spread between Italy’s BTP and Germany’s Bunds was at 343 basis points against 283 basis points at the close on Monday.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year BTP rose to 4.87 percent from 4.448 percent at the close on Monday.

The unstable election outcome is expected to weigh on bonds and shares on Tuesday as the Italian political deadlock has rekindled concern the euro zone debt crisis could once again flare up. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)