#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Italy's Renzi not happy with local vote, but sees no bearing on referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday he was not happy with the result of weekend local elections, which saw his Democratic Party lose ground, but predicted it would have no bearing on a key referendum set for October.

Renzi, who has said he will resign if he loses the referendum on constitutional reform, told reporters the municipal ballot was fragmented, with support for leftist, rightist and anti-establishment parties highly fractured.

“I do not believe there is a correlation between the local election and the referendum,” Renzi said. “I am not worried.” (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Steve Scherer)

