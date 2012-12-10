FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Monti says his political future unclear -press
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Monti says his political future unclear -press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, who said on Saturday he would resign as soon as the country’s budget for 2013 is approved, told daily La Repubblica he does not know what his political future is.

“I don’t know,” he was quoted as saying in an article published on Monday. “If I had to ...describe my feelings today, I would say that I am very concerned.”

Monti has previously said he would not stand in the next election, now expected to take place in February. But potential allies among smaller centrist groups note he has not definitely closed the door on the idea either.

Monti was also quoted as saying he chose to announce his plan on Saturday to give markets time to absorb a possible shock.

