FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Monti warns against throwing away benefits of his reforms
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Monti warns against throwing away benefits of his reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELFI, Italy, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday warned Italians against throwing away the results achieved by his technocrat government after an election expected in February.

“It would be irresponsible to waste the many sacrifices Italians have made,” Monti said in a speech in the southern city of Melfi.

The results of those sacrifices could easily be “swept away” if Italians allowed themselves to be tempted by election promises he said were “far from reality”.

Monti is widely expected to announce this weekend that he will be willing to participate in some way in the election, either by endorsing parties that want him to return as prime minister or by standing as a candidate himself.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.