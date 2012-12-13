Moody's sees little credit impact for Italy from political crisis

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s said on Thursday political turmoil stemming from the announced early departure of Prime Minister Mario Monti would have limited impact on Italy’s sovreign credit rating.

The rating agency said a victory of the centre-left PD party of Pierluigi Bersani, now leading in opinion polls, would likely result in Italy sticking to Monti’s reform agenda.

“We expect he will maintain a reform-oriented policy agenda,” Moody’s said in a research note.

Moody’s rates Italy’s sovereign debt Baa2, two notches above junk, with a negative outlook.