FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Berlusconi won't return to power-French finmin
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Berlusconi won't return to power-French finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici voiced confidence in Italy’s future reform path despite a new political crisis on Monday, forecasting that ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi would not return to power.

“The direction that Italy has been going in for the last year and a half is a solid direction, there is no reason to worry,” Moscovici told Reuters in an interview.

“Berlusconi is returning to politics but I‘m convinced that he will not return to power,” he added.

Current Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday that he would stand down once the 2013 budget is approved, after losing the support of Berlusconi’s centre-right PDL, the largest party in parliament. Berlusconi said he would run for office again. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.