Berlusconi party indicates will not vote against Italy reforms

ROME, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s party indicated on Thursday it would not vote against economic reforms by the technocrat government of Prime Minister Mario Monti, despite walking out of a confidence vote.

Fabrizio Cicchitto, People of Freedom (PDL) party leader in the chamber of deputies, said the party would continue to act responsibly.

“We will do our duty to the utmost to...allow the chamber to operate,” he said.

The PDL earlier walked out of a confidence vote in the Senate and said it would abstain in a similar vote later in the chamber of deputies, raising the risk that the Monti government could fall.