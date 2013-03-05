Italian president says parliament cannot be opened early

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Tuesday it would not be possible to move forward the March 15 opening of parliament, which is required before consultations for the formation of a government can begin.

The inconclusive result of last week’s national election, which thrust the country into political deadlock, had prompted speculation that the opening of parliament could be brought forward to try to end the stalemate.

Parliament cannot be seated early because the official verification of the election results carried out by Italy’s courts will not be done in time, the president said in a statement.

Political forces will have “ample time for a fruitful preparatory phase for the head of state’s consultations for the formation of a government,” the statement said.