Monti says will probably never be Italian president
December 23, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Monti says will probably never be Italian president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian caretaker Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday he doubted that he would ever be Italian president, a role for which he has often been suggested as a possible candidate.

At an end year news conference at which Monti said he would consider standing for prime minister at a national election in February, he was asked whether he might be well suited to the role of head of state.

Monti said the question referred to “times and events which will probably never materialise.”

