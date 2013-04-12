Italy president says successor to inherit political stalemate

ROME, April 12 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Friday that the political deadlock left by February’s deadlocked election can be broken only if opposing political forces collaborate, and it will be up to his successor to oversee the process.

No government has been formed since the national election which left no single political force with a working majority in parliament.

“The discussions and decisions are in the hands of the political forces, and it will be my successor who must decide what to do,” Napolitano said after meeting 10 “wise men” he asked to draft proposals for economic and institutional reforms.

Parliament begins voting to replace Napolitano on April 18. Constitutional rules have prevented him from dissolving parliament at the end of his mandate, leaving it to his successor to call new elections if no accord can be found to allow the formation of a government.