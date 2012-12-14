Italy president says no need for alarm over political crisis

ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Giorgio Napolitano told foreign nations on Friday that Italy would overcome its political crisis and there was no cause for alarm.

In his year-end address to foreign diplomats, Napolitano said whatever government emerged from elections expected in February would remain committed to Europe. The achievements of the outgoing government of Mario Monti would not be put at risk.

“We should not allow ourselves to be alarmed at the tensions which have affected the Monti government in recent days and prompted its resignation. This difficult phase will be overcome,” the president said.