Italy president's office summons media, no word on statement
#Market News
March 30, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Italy president's office summons media, no word on statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 30 (Reuters) - The Italian president’s office said on Saturday it was opening its press room at 1200 GMT but gave no details of any statement that may come, following reports that the head of state is considering standing down to hasten early elections.

A source close to the situation told Reuters on Saturday that President Giorgio Napolitano was looking at the option of resigning early to get around get around constitutional provisions which prevent a president dissolving parliament in the final months of his mandate.

Similar reports were carried in all of Italy’s main newspapers following failed attempts to form a government this week and break a month-long stalemate created by last month’s inconclusive elections.

