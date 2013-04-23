FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florence mayor Renzi emerges as surprise candidate for Italy PM
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Florence mayor Renzi emerges as surprise candidate for Italy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 23 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right indicated on Tuesday that it would consider backing the young centre-left mayor of Florence Matteo Renzi as Italian prime minister after his name was suggested by the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

Renzi, 38, who opinion polls indicate as the country’s most popular politician, was not even considered in the frame of possible candidates until late on Monday when he was proposed by PD executive member Matteo Orfini.

“The People of Freedom (PDL) is not in principle against the candidacy of Renzi,” a parliamentary source fronm Berlusconi’s party told Reuters.

Delegations from the PDL and the PD will meet separately with President Giorgio Napolitano on Tuesday to make their proposals for who should lead the country following February’s inconclusive election.

It remains to be seen if Napolitano, who was widely expected to appoint former prime minister Giulio Amato, will heed their advice.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.