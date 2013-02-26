FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Results in Italy election
February 26, 2013

ROME, Feb 26 (Reuters) -    Following are the results of
Italy's national election held on Sunday and Monday. A few seats
in both the lower and upper house had still not been allocated
by early Tuesday.
    
    Lower House: majority to centre-left of Pier Luigi Bersani

 Party                          Percentage  Seats
 Bersani centre-left total      29.54       340
 Democratic Party               25.42       292
 Left Ecology Freedom           3.2         37
 Democratic Centre              0.49        6
 SVP                            0.43        5
                                            
 Berlusconi centre-right total  29.18       124
 People of Freedom              21.56       97
 Northern League                4.08        18
 Brothers of Italy              1.95        9
                                            
 5-Star Movement                25.55       108
                                            
 Monti centrists total          10.56       45
 Civil Choice                   8.30        37
 Centre Union                   1.78        8
 
    Senate: deadlock

 Party                          Percentage  Seats
 Bersani centre-left total      31.63       113
 Democratic Party               27.43       105
 Left Ecology Freedom           2.97        7
 The Megaphone                  0.45        1
                                            
 Berlusconi centre-right total  30.72       116
 People of Freedom              22.30       98
 Northern League                4.33        17
 Great South                    0.39        1
                                            
 5-Star Movement                23.79       54
                                            
 Monti centrists total          9.13        18
 Civil Choice                   9.13        18
 
    *Lower house results are still waiting for 13 seats from the
Valle D'Aosta region. Senate results are still waiting for 14
seats to be attributed from Trentino and Valle d'Aosta regions
and from Italians voting abroad.
    **Source: Italian interior ministry website. Turnout was
75.11

