Italy's Monti says taking big risk on election, may well fail
December 23, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Monti says taking big risk on election, may well fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian caretaker Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday he was aware that his willingness to play an active role in Italy’s upcoming election was a risky operation.

Monti told state broadcaster RAI that his choice to present a policy agenda and potentially be the candidate for prime minister for a political force that adopted it “carries many risks and a high probability of failure.”

Monti said he knew that if he had stayed out of the election he would have had more chance of becoming state president, but that he wanted to make a bigger difference in the lives of Italians than would have been possible as president.

