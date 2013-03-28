FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy centre-left official says parties can break deadlock
March 28, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Italy centre-left official says parties can break deadlock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - There is still a chance to break Italy’s political deadlock, a centre-left official said on Thursday, as talks ended on how to form a government following last months inconclusive election.

“We think that at this point, there is still space to resolve this in a positive way. It often happens that the most delicate issues get resolved in their final phase,” Democratic Party (PD) Senate leader Luigi Zanda told reporters.

The PD is the biggest party in the centre-left coalition, whose leader Pier Luigi Bersani is due to report to President Giorgio Napolitano later on Thursday on whether he has enough support to form a government.

