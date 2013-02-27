FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy centre-left rejects government alliance with centre-right
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Italy centre-left rejects government alliance with centre-right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The junior partner in Italy’s centre-left coalition on Wednesday rejected forming a governing alliance with the centre-right after neither side won enough seats to govern in this week’s election.

“No grand coalition,” said Nichi Vendola, leader of the Left Ecology Freedom party, after a meeting with centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani.

In a statement, Vendola said he hoped populist leader Beppe Grillo did not want a right-left government either, and called for a government that would “give an electric shock” to the country. Grillo said earlier he would not support either coalition in parliament.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.