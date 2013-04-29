FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New PM Letta says Italy must reform, extend welfare provision
April 29, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

New PM Letta says Italy must reform, extend welfare provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 29 (Reuters) - Italy must reform an outdated and inadequate welfare system, new Prime Minister Enrico Letta said in his maiden speech to parliament on Monday.

“We need a welfare system which is more universal, more focused on young people and women, extending it to those who are not covered, especially temporary workers,” Letta said, adding that he would work with trade unions to find ways to cut unemployment.

Letta also announced that the first measure of his government would be to reduce the salaries of parliamentarians.

