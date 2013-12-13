FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's energy watchdog proposes bonds to fund water investments
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's energy watchdog proposes bonds to fund water investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy watchdog has proposed the idea of launching special bonds carrying fiscal advantages to help fund investments in the water sector.

The bonds, dubbed “hydrobonds”, could be launched by financial institutions and water management companies to help boost spending, watchdog president Guido Bortoni said.

Italy’s water treatment sector, mainly in the hands of local authorities, needs big investments to upgrade infrastructure and cut the amount of water lost through leaks.

The energy watchdog said around 25 billion euros ($34 billion) of investments would be needed in the sector in the period 2014-2018. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.