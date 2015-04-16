FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy protests Whirlpool job cut plans
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Italy protests Whirlpool job cut plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 16 (Reuters) - The Italian government expressed strong opposition on Thursday to plans by Whirlpool to cut jobs as part of its integration of the operations of local whitegoods maker Indesit in southern Italy.

The plans include 500 million euros ($538.05 million) over four years in new investments and an increase in output in Italy with the return of some production which had been shifted overseas. However it would also include the closure of some sites with around 400 redundancies.

A statement from the industry ministry said the government noted the positive aspects of the plan “but at the same time expressed strong opposition over the aspects connected to employment and the impact on jobs in various sites, some of them in areas of the country already affected by deindustrialisation.” ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.