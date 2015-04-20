FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy calls for meeting over Whirlpool redundancy plans
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Italy calls for meeting over Whirlpool redundancy plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Whirlpool and trade unions will meet next Monday over plans by the U.S. white goods group to shut some of its factories in Italy and lay off workers, Italy said on Monday.

Whirlpool, the world’s largest maker of home appliances, agreed last year to take over smaller Italian rival Indesit to further expand beyond its U.S. home market.

Talks earlier on Monday between Whirlpool and unions over the closure of the factories broke down.

The unions, which say Whirlpool is going back on previous agreements, have called for a 12-hour strike across the Whirlpool group to be held sometime this month.

“The position of the company contrasts sharply with the contents of the agreement signed in December 2013 and calls into question the factories ... being kept open,” Carmelo Barbagallo, secretary general of the UIL union, said.

Last week the U.S. company said it would cut 1,350 jobs as part of a restructuring plan which also envisaged 500 million euros in investments.

The Italian government welcomed the investments but expressed strong opposition to the planned redundancies.

In a statement on Monday, Italy’s Industry Ministry said the meeting between the unions and the company was scheduled for April 27.

Italy has approved a labour market reform to try to fight high unemployment rates, which are especially marked in the poorer south of the country.

Paolo Ferrero, national secretary of the left-wing Rifondazione Comunista party, said in a statement Whirlpool’s move proved the government’s “Jobs Act” reform could not stop Italy’s industrial decline.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Piscioneri; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.