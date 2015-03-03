Benettons expect binding offers for WDF by mid-March - sources

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Benetton family expects binding offers for its majority stake in the world’s No. 2 duty free operator World Duty Free by mid-March, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The Benettons, whose business empire ranges from motorway concessions to clothing, are ready to sell their 50.1 percent stake in WDF for cash and a small stake in the duty free group.

The acquisition of the Italian travel retailer, which has a market share of around 8 percent, would create one of the biggest companies in the duty free sector.

Switzerland’s Dufry, the sector leader, and South Korea’s Lotte Shopping have expressed their interest, two sources said.

China’s Sunrise Duty Free, which runs shops at Shanghai and Beijing airports, is also among the bidders, one of the sources said. (Additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Pamela Barbaglia in Londo)